Preparations underway for "Kildare's biggest family fun day" at Curragh Racecourse

All roads lead to the Curragh Racecourse next Sunday (September 11) for what promises to be Kildare’s biggest family day out with a very exciting entertainment schedule on offer and headlined by the YouTube singing sensation Allie Sherlock (17). The singer-songwriter from Cork who has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Britain’s Got Talent has over five million followers on her You Tube channel will be joined by the Artane Band, Newbridge Gospel Choir and Nitetrain who have been confirmed as supporting acts.

Junior racegoers are promised an epic day out in The Moyglare Kids Zone where they can enjoy an assortment of free activities including the wooly mobile farm, magic shows, meet and greet stilt walkers, face painting, cartoon characters, miniature electric land train, a VR simulator and lots more. 2022 marks Moyglare Stud’s 60th anniversary in Ireland and the 50th year sponsoring the Moyglare Stud Stakes. The Swiss-owned stud will be distributing Swiss chocolates to all racegoers to celebrate these special milestones.

Longines Irish Champions Weekend is recognised as one of the leading international racing festivals and the ninth renewal boasts a strong programme of races at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday September 11, including the final Classic of the Irish Flat season - the Comer Group International Irish St Leger along with the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Flying Five and two of the best juvenile races of the year, the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes and the Moyglare Stud Stakes leading the way at the county Kildare racecourse.

To celebrate the best of Irish talent, The Curragh will host the Longines Irish Champions Weekend young designer award final. Stylist Courtney Smith, a representative from Longines and Evoke.ie will pick the overall winner from three aspiring Irish designer finalists who created and showcased a design that portrays ‘Contemporary Race Day Elegance’. In addition, stylish racegoers will be rewarded with prizes courtesy of luxury fragrance brand Molton Brown.

In association with Treo Eile, racegoers will have the unique opportunity to meet some of their equine heroes. The parade of champions will take place during the afternoon with a star-studded line-up featuring dual Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll, multiple grade one winner Douvan, Rite of Passage winner of the 2010 Ascot Gold Cup, 2017 Aintree Grand National hero One For Arthur, 2012 Irish St Leger winner Royal Diamond and General Principle, 2018 winner of the Irish Grand National and recent racehorse to riding horse winner at the Dublin Horse Show. Nine-time winner Alfredo Arcana and Sea The Lion will also parade.

The Thoroughbred Trails will return for the first time since 2019 and is a unique way to get behind the scenes in racing and learn more about the sport. On Sunday morning, racegoers can join one of three trails: Curragh racing heritage, Curragh legends or behind the scenes at Kildangan Stud.

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of The Curragh Racecourse, commented: “We are all looking forward to a thrilling renewal of Longines Irish Champions weekend and to welcoming everyone to The Curragh on Sunday September 11 in what will be a huge fun family day out. The Curragh will host four Group One races, including the final Irish Classic of the season - the Comer Group International Irish St Leger. Together, with Leopardstown, we will see the crème de la crème of European runners and riders descending on both tracks over the course of the weekend. Thanks to the support of Moyglare Stud, we will have a fabulous line-up of entertainment to accompany the racing. We have been building up to this day throughout the season and I have no doubt it will be a resounding success for both tracks.”

Tickets

General Admission

Advance tickets

Adult: €35

OAP/ Student: €25

Under 18s go free

Family: €50 which admits two adults and up to three children

Weekend: €60

Curragh bundle: €40 includes admission, race card, BBQ voucher, €10 bet

Gate/ Walk up prices

Adult: €40

OAP/ Student: €25

The Thoroughbred Trails cost €50 per person to include admission to the races and must be purchased in advance. Children under 18 €10. Trails now available at www.curragh.ie

Race times:

1:15pm: IEBF Bold Lad Premier Handicap

1.50pm: Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes (Group 2)

2.25pm: Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes (Group 1)

3pm: Moyglare Stud Stakes (Group 1)

3.35pm: Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes (Group 1)

4.10pm: Comer Group International Irish St Leger (Group 1)

4.45pm: Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes

5.20pm: IEBF Northfields Premier Handicap

Thoroughbred Trails

Trail 1 – Curragh Racing Heritage

Join local historian and retired Curragh trainer, Jim Kavanagh on a historic tour of the Maddenstown area of the Curragh plains – now used as training grounds for all the racehorses based around the Curragh Racecourse. You will also visit two of the Curragh’s most famous original lodges - Conyngham Lodge is home of racehorse trainer Tracey Collins, a third generation of the Collins family to train here, and Ranger Lodge at Ballymany, home of trainer Richard Brabazon, who is also a third generation of the Brabazon family to train at this yard. This is truly a special tour and a unique chance to step back in time as you hear about famous and infamous characters and racehorses.

Trail 2 – Curragh Legends

The opportunity to meet two of the Curragh’s most famous racing celebrities.

The Trail will begin with a visit to the world famous Curragh Training Grounds to meet Dermot Weld at the Old Vic Gallop, where the legendary trainer has prepared so many of his big race winners featuring nine Irish St Leger successes including the remarkable Vinnie Roe who carried the colours of movie director Jim Sheridan to four victories and two time winner Search for a Song, together with undoubtedly his most celebrated winner Vintage Crop, who subsequently went onto win the iconic Melbourne Cup.

Racegoers will then travel across The Curragh to the world famous Currabeg stables to meet John Oxx who will chat about his many famous victories during his illustrious career including Sea The Stars, Sinndar, Ridgewood Pearl and Alamshar. There will also be the opportunity to meet trainer John O’Donoghue who commenced his training career based at Currabeg earlier this year.

Trail 3 - Behind the scenes at Kildangan Stud

This exclusive behind the scenes tour will give access to one of the most magnificent stud farms in the world. Visitors will have the opportunity to see some of their world-famous stallions including Teofilo and Night of Thunder.