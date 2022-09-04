KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Superb stylish Newbridge four-bed family home

Wellesley Manor is a sought after residential development of semi-detached and detached homes built in the early 2000s only a short walk from the town centre.

No. 43 is a superb semi-detached four-bedroom residence overlooking a large green area.

The property is approached by a large cobble loc drive to front with gated side access leading to manicured landscaped rear garden with flower beds, trees, shrubs, patio area, lawn, wooden deck, pond and garden shed.

Built in 2002 with the benefit of part brick/dashed exterior, PVC double glazed windows, PVC fascia/soffits, it overlooks a large green area, and comes with a cobble loc drive.

There are landscaped gardens with garden shed.

On entering the house you have an entrance hall with solid walnut floor and guest toilet; sitting room with bay window, walnut floor and fireplace; kitchen/dining room with oak shaker built in ground and eye level presses, oven, hob, extractor and patio doors leading to rear garden and utility off.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all with built in wardrobes, main bedroom with a newly refurbished ensuite with rainwater shower and family bathroom.

This is an ideal family home in a central location, only a short walk from the town centre which offers an excellent array of amenities with pubs, restaurants, bank, post office and superb shopping, educational and recreational facilities close by.

Commuters have the benefit of an excellent road and rail infrastructure with the M7 Motorway access at Junction 10, bus route from the Naas Road and regular commuter rail service to the City Centre either Heuston Station or Grand Canal Docks.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550, who is guiding €395,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.