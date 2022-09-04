Kildare people urged to come line dancing at Tougher's Ballroom

John Read leading his dance students at Tougher's Ballroom (Photo: Martin Connelly)
Line dancers came from far and wide to shake a leg in Tougher’s Ballroom between Naas and Newbridge recently
The occasion also saw Kilmeague resident John Read receive his National Association Of Teachers of Dancing (NATD) certificate and become the first qualified NATD teacher in Ireland.
A line dance is a choreographed dance in which a group of people dance along to a repeating sequence of steps while arranged in one or more lines or rows.These lines usually face all in the same direction.
John said he discovered line dancing in Florida over 20 years ago when he went into a bar.He later appeared on the RTE programme, Stetsons and Stilettos.
John runs classes in Tougher’s Ballroom every Tuesday evening at 7.30pm. New beginners’ classes start on September 13. Classes start in the Arch hall in Athy on September 14 at 7.30pm.
For more information contact John at (086) 833 3200.
