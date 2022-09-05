New Garda book published to coincide with centenary celebrations

An Garda Síochána has today launched a book on its development as Ireland’s national policing and security service over the last century as part of its centenary commemorations.

‘The Guardians: 100 Years of An Garda Síochána 1922-2022’ is a collection of contributions from retired and serving Garda personnel, accounts from historians and academics, and historical and contemporary photographs charting the development of An Garda Síochána from 1922 to date.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris formally launched the book at an event held this morning in Finglas Garda Station.

The book is published in conjunction with O’Brien Press.

The hardback book, compiled by Garda Stephen Moore, takes readers from the first generation of the Civic Guard/Garda Síochána, through the 1950s and 1960s, and right up to the modern policing service provided in 21st-century Ireland.

The book explores challenges, both past and present, as well as some of the key events in the history of An Garda Síochána.

Topics range from policing during the Troubles to women in An Garda Síochána to the success of the Criminal Assets Bureau, as well as many other key moments of the past century that have affected not only policing, but modern Ireland.

Speaking at the launch, Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, said, "This unique book is not so much a historical account of the first 100 years of An Garda Síochána, but an in-depth look at some of the key dates and events during those decades.

"‘The Guardians’ very much showcases the sacrifices, dedication and professionalism of Garda personnel upholding our mission to keep people safe, and their meaningful contribution to communities’ right around Ireland.

"This book is a reminder too of the 89 members of An Garda Síochána who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of others.

"I hope that history buffs and casual readers alike will thoroughly enjoy it.”

Ivan O’Brien, Managing Director, the O’Brien Press said, "Since the foundation of the State, the unarmed An Garda Síochána has played a vital role in helping Ireland grow and develop.

"This book tells that story though the key people, events and challenges they and the country have faced: often told from their direct experience.

"Having access to so many previously unpublished voices from the Garda archive adds so much. As a publisher, we are proud to play a part in telling this important story to the people of Ireland.”