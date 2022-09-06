Kildare students bask in Leaving Certificate success

The smallest group in its relatively short history sat the 2022 Leaving Certificate exam at Naas Community College this year.

Like all other exam candidates, the students at Naas Community College had to contend with the considerable disruption brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

And they had the added disruption of moving school premises from Craddockstown to the new purpose-built building at Millennium Park in February - as the mock exams were taking place.

A total of 86 students took the exam and this will rise to 120 in 2023

This took place ahead of the official opening of the NCC, which will take place on October 5 with the Minister of Education Norma Foley due to attend.

“All in all it was very challenging. We had to move schools in the middle of it all, but the students showed great resilience and their results were exceptional and hard earned, especially higher English and match across the board and were significantly higher than the national average,” said principal Ciarán Keegan.

Amy Kavanagh emerged with a chart-topping six H1 results.

And another interesting feature of results day on Friday last was that almost everybody came to the school for the results rather than going online.

At Naas CBS four students achieved seven H1 results - Louis Sheedy, David Cronin, James O’Loughlin and Conor Smyth. This amounts to the best that can be done in the tests.

Another three - Peter Cowley, Lorcan Duffy and Daniel Fallon - got 625 points which is the most that can be used for Central Applications Office purposes when third level education places are handed out later in the year.

Some 166 students took the exam at the all boys school which compares with 170 a year ago.

“We are thrilled for the students as well as the staff and parents because all of them play a role” said principal Ben Travers.

He also praised the efforts of those who struggle a bit academically for the work they put in and the outcomes they secured.

“We are hugely proud of them especially given that that they had to contend with the pandemic.”

He said that while there has been an a “national elevation” relating to the 2022 results “many of our students would have done very well anyway.”

At St Mary’s College there were similarly impressive results with six girls getting seven H1 marks.

“The results were outstanding again and the students scored very highly and they worked very hard over the two year cycle,” said principal Mark Dowling

A total of 178 students did the exams, which was similar to the number the year before.

Mr Dowling expressed concern about the lottery system used to award some third level places. It means that places to some courses, which are sought after, may be given out randomly because of the numbers of students who have achieved the necessary points.

