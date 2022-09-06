LATEST: New restaurant proposed for shopping centre in Kildare

The proposal comes from Glide Retail Limited. Pic: neshom via Pixabay.
A new restaurant has been proposed for a shopping centre located in Kildare.
Glide Retail Limited is seeking permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) for change of use from existing bookmakers/training centre to restaurant, at Unit 22, Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Mill Street in Maynooth (Eircode W23 VP46).
Consent is also being sought from KCC to allow for alterations to provide window opening to existing shop front, replacement signage and internal alterations, in addition to all associated and ancillary works.
The date received on the application is listed as August 31, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as October 4 and October 25 respectively.
According to the site vision-net.ie, Glide Retail Limited was set up in March of last year.
It has an address listed as 117 Lucan Heights in Lucan, County Dublin.
