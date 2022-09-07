Kildare memorial event to 9/11 atrocity taking place on Saturday

The memorial event in Donadea
The annual Donadea 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held in Donadea Forest Park on Saturday at 2pm.
In memory of the sacrifices that where made on that tragic day, Emergency Services personnel made up of Gardaí from the Naas District, Kildare Fire Service, National Ambulance Service and Kildare Civil Defence will perform a Guard of Honour at the 9/11 Memorial.
A minutes silence will be observed followed by a wreath laying ceremony and will include prayers, music and poetry.
Kildare Garda Division said that this event is open to the public.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.