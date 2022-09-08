Search

08 Sept 2022

Kildare dancing school wins seven titles at All-Ireland Championships

Champions; Lana Carthy U7 beginner, Carla Achitei U15 Primary, Aoife Behan U16 Primary, Eabha Ryan U12 Intermediate, Laura Lanigan U15 Beginner, Amy Lynch U12 Primary, Katie Ryan U11 Intermediate

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

08 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Morrissey School of Irish Dancing in Monasterevin brought home a haul of trophies from their recent visit to the All-Ireland Irish Dancing Championships. Led by teachers Mary and Michelle Morrissey, the girls won seven Premiership categories in a wide variety of age groups and disciplines, The winners ranged from U7 to U16 with a win coming in each of the categories, beginner, intermediate and primary.

The list of the Premiership Champions photographed above:

Lana Carthy U/7 beginner Premiership Champion,
Carla Achitei U/15 Primary Premiership Champion,
Aoife Behan U/16 Primary Premiership Champion,
Eabha Ryan U/12 Intermediate Premiership Champion,
Laura Lanigan U/15 Beginner Premiership Champion,
Amy Lynch U/12 Primary Premiership Champion,
Katie Ryan U/11 Intermediate Premiership Champion.

The success only builds on the wins this year for the Monasterevin school, following a World Championship win in the U9 category for one of their students Rosie Kennedy back in April.

