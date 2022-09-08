Kildare dancing school wins seven titles at All-Ireland Championships

Champions; Lana Carthy U7 beginner, Carla Achitei U15 Primary, Aoife Behan U16 Primary, Eabha Ryan U12 Intermediate, Laura Lanigan U15 Beginner, Amy Lynch U12 Primary, Katie Ryan U11 Intermediate
Morrissey School of Irish Dancing in Monasterevin brought home a haul of trophies from their recent visit to the All-Ireland Irish Dancing Championships. Led by teachers Mary and Michelle Morrissey, the girls won seven Premiership categories in a wide variety of age groups and disciplines, The winners ranged from U7 to U16 with a win coming in each of the categories, beginner, intermediate and primary.
The list of the Premiership Champions photographed above:
Lana Carthy U/7 beginner Premiership Champion,
Carla Achitei U/15 Primary Premiership Champion,
Aoife Behan U/16 Primary Premiership Champion,
Eabha Ryan U/12 Intermediate Premiership Champion,
Laura Lanigan U/15 Beginner Premiership Champion,
Amy Lynch U/12 Primary Premiership Champion,
Katie Ryan U/11 Intermediate Premiership Champion.
The success only builds on the wins this year for the Monasterevin school, following a World Championship win in the U9 category for one of their students Rosie Kennedy back in April.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.