Space needed for cyclists and walkers on Kildare route

Naas
Designated space is needed for walkers and cyclists on the Newbridge Road in Naas.
Green Party councillor Colm Kenny told a Naas Municipal District meeting that sections of the three metre trackway on the Newbridge Road, near the Aldi centre and the recently opened Jigginstown Manor should be shared space for active travel (walking and cycling).
In a report, Kildare County Council official Donal Hodgins said the area is part of a road cycle track scheme that is being designed by consultants.
He also said an update of the work will be provided later this year.
