MISSING PERSON: Gardaí seek information in relation to whereabouts of 16-year-old Callum Haverty

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Callum Haverty who is missing from the Coolock area since Friday, September 9, 2022.
He was last seen at approximately 7pm on Friday evening.
Callum is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build.
He has light brown hair and green eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and black The North Face trousers.
Callum is known to frequent the Clondalkin area.
Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
