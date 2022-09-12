MISSING: Gardaí seeking the public’s assistance in tracing whereabouts of 19-year-old Kian Dwyer from Dublin

Kian is described as being 6 foot tall with a slim build. When last seen, Kian was wearing a black Under Armour tracksuit and red and white Nike runners.
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 19-year-old Kian Dwyer who is missing from Malahide, County Dublin.
He has short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on Kian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
