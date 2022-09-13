BREAKING: Two hospitalised following road traffic collision in Newbridge, County Kildare

Moorefield Road, Newbridge, Pic: Google Maps Street View
Two people have been hospitalised following a road traffic collision in Newbridge, gardaí have said.
Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on Moorefield Road, Newbridge on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 9.25pm.
One passenger was conveyed to Tallaght University Hospital, while another was taken to Naas General Hospital, both for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.