Taxi driver found speeding on Kildare motorway

A taxi driver was a found speeding earlier today.
Roads policing unit gardaí were conducting speed checks on the M4 in North Kildare when they detected this taxi travelling at a speed of 176 km/h in a 120 km/h area on what the say was a wet and greasy road surface.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested.
