KILDARE: Public AA/Al-Anon meeting to take place in Newbridge Town Hall

Newbridge Town Hall
An open AA/Al-Anon meeting organised by the Newbridge Gratitude Group will take place at the end of the month.
The event will feature AA and Al-Anon speakers on the night, and all are welcome to attend.
Tea and coffee will be provided.
The meeting will take place on Friday, September 30, from 7.30pm until 9.30pm at the Town Hall.
If you have been affected by the issue(s) raised in this article, you can freephone the HSE Drugs and Alcohol Helpline on 1800 459459 for confidential information and support, or visit drinkaware.ie for helpful resources relating to substance misuse.
