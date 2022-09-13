Kildare GAA: Hyland's Larks soar into the semi-finals with upset victory over Leixlip

The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship quarter-final

Ballyteague 1-14

Leixlip 1-11

Having recently qualified as a teacher, Jimmy Hyland was handing out lessons early as Ballyteague upset Leixlip to progress in this year’s IFC final.

The Larks star man kicked 1-7 on the day to send his side through and reach their first semi-final since 2010.

The team’s exchanged first half points with neither side doing much to pull clear of the other. The biggest action of the half, although we didn’t know it would be at the time, came after eight seconds as Leixlip burst forward from the throw-in.

Leixlip were driven forward by Darren McDermott, who carried his team up the pitch time and time again in this game. A quick exchange of passes found Tommy Moolick who fired just outside the near post.

The sides entered the break at 0-7 each but this game was about to explode into life. As they did in the first half Leixlip had a goal chance but this time it was Conor Lawlor who would be denied by a brilliant Derrick Mooney save. Lawlor was denied by Mooney’s foot.

Despite these chances, it would be Ballyteague who found the net first. The always bright Fionn Murphy picked up the ball from deep accelerated forward leaving two men in Leixlip colours in his rear-view mirror.

Murphy found Hyland who was driven wide of the by some smart Leixlip defending, the angle was getting tighter but Hyland pulled the trigger and blasted the ball into the roof of the net

The goal rattled Leixlip and they spent the next five minutes in survival mode as they struggled to get out of their own half.

Substitute Cathal Hanafin alongside Hyland knocked over a couple of points as the underdogs looked to put Leixlip to the sword.

Leixlip to their credit regained their composure but Ballyteague held an eight-point lead as proceedings entered the final ten minutes.

Leixlip finally found their way past Derrick Mooney in the 51st minute. It would be Conor Lawlor that would get their first green flag of the day as he smashed home to reduce the gap to five.

Two Jack Barrett free kicks would follow and bring the gap back to three but Leixlip had run out of goal chances and will rue the many that they had missed in the 60 minutes prior.

Scorers

Ballyteague, Jimmy Hyland 1-7, Brian McGrath 0-4, Fionn Murphy 0-2, Cathal Hanafin 0-1.

Leixlip, Conor Lawlor 1-2, Jack Barrett 0-5, Ronan Fitzsimons 0-2, Darren McDermot 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1.

BALLYTEAGUE: Derrick Mooney; Conor Mullaney, Mullaney, David Randles, Ryan Webb; Glen Thorpe, Donal Dempsey, Gary Nugent; Seamus Hanafin, Gerry Melia; Brian McGrath, Fionn Murphy, Jimmy Hyland; Cian Loughlin, Tommy Callan, Paraic Hanley.

Subs: Cathal Hanafin on for Cian Loughlin (Half time), Conor Hanley on for Ryan Webb (41 minutes).

LEIXLIP: Niall McConnell; Ollie Birch, Liam Mahon, Kevin Conneelly; Jack Quinn, Ronan Fitzsimons, Rory Flynn; Darren McDermott, Tommy Moolick; Luke Mahon, Jack Barrett, Paddy Meagher; Conor Lawlor, Brian Claffey, Mark O'Toole.

Subs: Brian Gibbons on for Ollie Birch (41 minutes), Sean Englishby on for Rory Flynn (42 minutes), Cathal Derivan on for Liam Mahon (47 minutes), Darren O'Connor on for Luke Mahon (53 minutes).

Referee: Matthew Redmond.