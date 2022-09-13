KILDARE: Newbridge shop closes temporarily for over two weeks for renovations

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A popular shop in Newbridge town has closed temporarily for renovations.
Dealz in The Courtyard near Whitewater Shopping Centre said it is to re-open on September 24 with a new look.
The discount store also revealed it will have new ranges of goods for sale.
A spokesperson said: "We are closing on Wednesday, September 7 at 7pm to complete our renovations.
"We will relaunch on Saturday, September 24 at 9 am with exciting new ranges and a complete new look to our store.
"Keep an eye on social media pages for first look at our exciting new offers."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.