14 Sept 2022

KILDARE: Newbridge shop closes temporarily for over two weeks for renovations

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

13 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

A popular shop in Newbridge town has closed temporarily for renovations.

Dealz in The Courtyard near Whitewater Shopping Centre said it is to re-open on September 24 with a new look. 

The discount store also revealed it will have new ranges of goods for sale. 

A spokesperson said: "We are closing on Wednesday, September 7 at 7pm to complete our renovations.

"We will relaunch on Saturday, September 24 at 9 am with exciting new ranges and a complete new look to our store.

"Keep an eye on social media pages for first look at our exciting new offers."

