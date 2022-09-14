Search

14 Sept 2022

Concerned grandparents granted interim care order from Kildare court

TUSLA

The case was heard at Naas District Court.

Reporter:

Court reporter

14 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

The child and family agency Tusla applied for an interim care order from a Naas District Court judge on Thursday, September 8.

It was heard that the children were currently being minded by one grandparent each on both sides of their mother’s family.

A garda who gave testimony told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the mother’s house, which is in Kildare, was in 'a deplorable state.'

The garda said that there was food and soiled nappies all over the floor, the sink was overfilled with dishes, and said that the house was filled with cigarette smoke.

In addition, the garda claimed that there was evidence of drug use in the home, as evidenced by burned tinfoil and spoons.

It was heard that the mother had issues with substance abuse, and frequently associated with local drug addicts.

Photographs showing the state of the home were shown to the judge by Tusla social workers.

Referring to the state of her house, Judge Zaidan said: "It is clear that there is no routine here, how many warning bells do you want?"

The judge also said: "There was previously a supervision order granted to Tusla regarding the case, but here we are now… she has been getting chance after chance."

Speaking directly to the mother, he said: "Please do not force my hand, I do not want to take the children away from blood relatives.

"The social team wants to work with you, no one wants to kick you when you’re down.

He concluded: “Your duty (as a mother) is to look after your children… get your act together and stop feeling sorry for yourself."

After listening to the judge, along with the social workers and her parents, the mother consented to a three-month voluntary interim care order for the next three months.

This means that the children would remain with their grandparents for three further months.

The case will return to the court for review at a later date.

News

