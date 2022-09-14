Two teenagers hospitalised following road traffic collision just outside Newbridge, County Kildare

A segment of the Green Road. Pic: Google Maps Street View
Two teenagers were hospitalised following a road traffic collision just outside the town of Newbridge.
Gardaí attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the Green Road in The Curragh, at approximately 9.30pm yesterday, September 13, 2022.
A male and a female, both in their teens, were taken to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí added that 'investigations are ongoing.'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.