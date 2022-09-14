KILDARE: Mobile coffee facility broken into and cash taken

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating after money was stolen from a mobile coffee trailer in Kilcullen.
The incident happened in the car park of Leinster Marts outside Kilcullen town between 9.30pm and 9.55pm on Sunday, September 11.
Gardaí said metal shutters were forced open and a sum of cash was taken.
Three males wearing hoodies with their faces covered were seen in the area at the time.
A white Ford Transit van with a partial registration of "12 D" was seen nearby and later travelled in the direction of Newbridge.
Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilcullen.
