Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, September 16

he death has occurred of Mary Doyle (née Robinson)

Kilberry, Athy, Kildare



After a short illness in the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.W[fe of the late Denis and mother of the late John Paul.Deeply regretted by her loving children Joe, Marilyn, Tony, Victoria, Catherine, Denise and Brendan, sisters Josephine, Noelle and Bernadette,sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Cory, Veronica, Jessica, Sara, Jim, Seán, Amy, Cian, Ben, Aaron and Erin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, on Friday evening (September 16th) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family mat do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) GALLAGHER

Naas, Kildare / Finglas, Dublin



Gallagher (Naas and formerly of Finglas) – September 14, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, Joseph (Joe), beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Nikki, Paula, Pamela and Bryan; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sister Jan, sons-in-law Montey and Mike, daughter-in-law Ashy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Killian, Pheobe, Leo, Fynn, Arthur, Lúna and Oisín, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Heart Efficiency Unit at Tallaght University Hospital or The Irish Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link at 10am: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

The Cremation Service can be viewed by clicking on the following link at approximately 12.40pm: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Linnane

Castleboy, Kilchreest, Loughrea, Galway / Athlone, Westmeath / Suncroft, Kildare



John (Jack) Linnane

Castleboy, Auburn, Moate Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

formerly Suncroft, Co. Kildare and Castleboy, Kilchreest, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

Who passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Sonas Nursing Home, Athlone, Co. Westmeath on Wednesday, 14th September 2022.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy and sisters Mary, Josephine, Margaret, Christina & Nancy.

John will be sadly missed by his daughter, Bernadette, sons Nick and Sean, son-in-law Enda, daughters-in-law Elma & Catherine, adored grandchildren Elisha, Jack, Barry, Katie, Sean, Bronwyn, Sarah, Katherine & Ruth, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

John will lie in repose in Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea (H62 KF63) on Thursday, 15th September, from 5pm to 7pm.

John’s funeral cortege will arrive to St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly for Requiem Mass on Friday, 16th September, at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Castledaly.

John’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to all their extended family, neighbours and friends for all their kindness and help.

To offer messages of sympathy to John’s family, please use the “Condolences” link below.