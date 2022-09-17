Search

17 Sept 2022

Festival in Kill to honour legendary local piper Liam O'Flynn

Festival in Kill to honour legendary local piper Liam O'Flynn

Liam O'Flynn

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

17 Sept 2022 6:33 AM

A musical festival named after the late piper Liam O'Flynn will be held in Naas and Kill next month.The event, which will include famous performers like Dónal Lunny, Liam Ó Maonlaoi, Matt Molloy and Seán Keane, takes place on October 7 to 9.
Also planned are workshops on piping and harp workshops.
The master uilleann piper and former member of Planxty died aged 71 in March 2018.
O’Flynn is acknowledged as Ireland’s foremost exponent of the uilleann pipes and brought the music of the instrument to a worldwide audience.
President Michael D. Higgins was among the mourners at his funeral in St Brigid’s Church in Kill which was also was attended by Christy Moore, Donal Lunny, Steve Cooney, Paul Brady, Iarla O Lionaird, actor Stephen Rea, broadcaster John Kelly, John Sheahan, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh. He was born into a musical family and attended local schools including Naas CBS.
From an early age, he showed talent and at the age of 11 began taking classes with Leo Rowsome, one of the greatest pipers of his time.
He was successful in the Oireachtas Festival and the Fleadh Cheoil before forming Planxty with Christy Moore, Andy Irvine and Dónal Lunny, all of whom are now regarded among the greats in Irish music.
Following the break-up of Planxty in 1983, O’Flynn worked as a session musician with numerous prominent musicians such as the Everley Brothers, Enya, Kate Bush, Nigel Kennedy and Mark Knopfler.He also worked on film scores, such as the Brad Pitt film A River Runs Through It.
He also worked on projects with Seamus Heaney, mixing poetry with music.
After his death, chair of the Arts Council Sheila Pratschke said: “Liam O'Flynn has left behind him an incredible legacy of music through his recordings, his careful support of other musicians and artists and his dedication to transmission of the great heritage of Irish music to future generations.”
Ms Pratchske said he had a huge influence on the artistic life of Ireland and was well known for his artistic collaborations with artists from other traditions and practices.”

