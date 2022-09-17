KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Former garda station to go under the hammer

This is a fantastic opportunity to breathe new life into this large detached property which was previously a garda station and residence in Ballitore, County Kildare.

Approximately 53km southwest of Dublin and 11km east of Athy sits the quaint village of Ballitore.

It was first developed and founded as a Quaker settlement in the early 1700s, and retains many buildings of architectural note.

With a population of approximately 800 people, the village’s amenities include two pubs, a shop, a post office, a café, a chip shop and the Shaker Store.

On the outskirts of the village, off the R448, stands the former garda barracks and sergeant’s residence, which is no longer in use.

It is now for sale by hybrid-auction (online and in-person) through O’Neill & Co. Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers Limited in Naas.

The property comprises a detached five bed, two-storey building which retains some original features including fireplaces and cast-iron rainwater goods.

Storage

Last used in 2011/2012, the building extends to 175.33 sq. m. (1,887 sq. ft.) in total over ground and first floor levels. The property has a hipped slate roof in good condition, with a red-brick chimney stack.

There is also a storage shed to the rear.

The site measures a generous 0.26 hectares (0.64 acres) and is bounded by concrete walls to the front with both vehicular and pedestrian gates.

The property is serviced with mains water, mains sewage and has electricity and telephone connections. The property also benefits from an intruder alarm.

Although refurbishment and renovation are required, this property offers a fantastic opportunity for purchasers to convert it into a substantial family home or a variety of alternative uses (subject to planning permission).

We are advised that the property is exempt from stamp duty, which saves the new owner up to 7.5% on top of the price of the property.

Whilst this property is of historical interest, it not a protected structure.

The property will be up for auction at O’Neill & Co. Chartered Surveyors & Auctioneers Limited in Naas on Wednesday, October 5. Interested parties can also bid online.

The property has a guide price of around €290,000.

For further information on this property, call 045 856 604