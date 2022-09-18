Kildare's Minister of State leads busy trade mission to Vietnam

A trade mission led by Minister of State Martin Heydon has led to Ireland entering into a co-operation partnership to support the country’s food system transformation journey over the next five years, involving Irish State agencies, universities and the private sector.

Irish and Vietnamese agri-food authorities will embark on a new phase of co-operation in agri-food from 2023, said Mr Heydon who has special responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Ireland will work with Vietnamese and international counterparts to support Vietnam’s journey in transforming its food system.

Announcing the cooperation, Mr Heydon said: “Ireland is committed to becoming a global leader in sustainable food systems, as outlined in the Food Vision strategy.

This underpins our relationship with Vietnam.

“We will work with our counterparts to help Vietnam realise its own goals around economic, environmental and social sustainability in agri-food. This co-operation programme will feature knowledge sharing, innovation, education and joint research activities. It is an important part of Ireland’s political, trade and economic relationships with this dynamic and fast-growing nation.”

The co-operation programme, funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs, will involve a series of relationships between Irish and Vietnamese partners, including State agencies, universities and private sector over a five-year period.

The objective is to support the country’s food system transformation journey through joint research, capability-building, training and educational linkages. It will involve participation by Irish State agencies, universities and private sector.

The programme will be managed by Sustainable Food Systems Ireland (SFSI), the technical co-operation provider established by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and four other government agencies active in agri-food – Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and Teagasc.

Vietnam is one of the world’s fastest growing economies. The agri-food sector is a key pillar of the economy, representing about one quarter of economic activity and supporting around half the country’s jobs.

Over the last three decades, modernisation and economic openness have contributed to improved nutrition, quality of diet and reduced poverty levels.

Vietnam’s food system is again changing. As incomes rise, consumers are demanding more and better-quality food. However, nutrition issues persist, especially in rural areas and among ethnic minorities; rural to urban migration is also shifting patterns of production and consumption, and climate change is exacerbating all these challenges. y_all_body