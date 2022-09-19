Biodiversity support packages on offer for residents associations in Newbridge, County Kildare

Newbridge Tidy Towns Association (NTTA) are offering biodiversity support packages for residents associations in the town.

The announcement follows after the group revealed that it had received confirmation that confirmation the Liffey Linear Park had been granted its 6th Green Flag for Parks Award Ireland in a row, for 2022/23.

As part of the Biodiversity Action Plan for Newbridge, the NTTA said it would 'like to offer a selection of packages for Residents Associations to help improve the biodiversity value of our residential areas and public spaces.'

Options range from mini-orchard starter packs, to spring bulbs, hedging and seeds.

A limited number of bird nesting boxes are also available.

NTTA added: "We'd love to hear from interested Residents Associations before next Wednesday, September 21 to allow time for sourcing stock to meet demand.

Those who are interested are asked to contact their local association's representative to fill out a form to indicate their interest in this project.

The form can be found here.

In related news, communities across County Kildare have invited to apply for funding as part of a partnership initiative to protect and promote local plants and wildlife.