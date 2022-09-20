Alleged Kildare Village shoplifting case formally sent forward for trial

File Photo: Kildare Village Retail Outlet
An alleged case of theft was sent forward for trial by a Naas District Court judge on Thursday, September 15.
Robert Manning, with an address listed as 38 Montpelier Gardens, Dublin 7, was accused of stealing around €600 worth of items from a number of shops in the Kildare Village Retail Outlet between 1pm and 2pm on March 13 last.
Gardaí served a book of evidence on the 33-year-old defendant on the court date.
Judge Zaidan sent Mr Manning forward to the next sittings of Naas Circuit Court, which will commence on October 11, and also agreed to continue bail for the defendant until his return to court.
As part of his bail conditions, the accused must reside at a different address.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.