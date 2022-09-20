The latest Leinster Leader is in shops today and online at www.leinsterleader.ie

The current edition is out today!
Hot off the presses this morning!
This week's Leinster Leader is in shops today and online at www.leinsterleader.ie.
Catch up on all your local news and 16 pages of sport across the county.
We have a special feature on what's on for Culture Night in your local area this Friday.
Don't miss our focus on Taste of Kildare, happening at the Curragh Racecourse this weekend.
We also have a 10-Page section on local property.
Check out our photos from local events such as:
Garda Youth Awards in Newbridge
Robertstown Family Fun Day
Naas Wild Food Festival
All this - and lots more in this week's Leinster Leader - get your copy today!
