Search

20 Sept 2022

'A very positive step for women': Kildare politicians welcome contraception scheme

'A very positive step for women': Kildare politicians welcome contraception scheme

Photo Credit: Anqa, Pixabay

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

20 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A number of local representatives in Kildare have overwhelmingly welcomed the government's new contraception scheme.

Under the free contraception scheme, teenage girls and women aged between 17 and 25 can avail of free prescription charges, two free GP consultations a year, and insertion and removal of long-lasting contraception, including implants and emergency contraception

Commenting on the announcement, Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin said: "This will help reduce the financial burden on young women but it also prioritises their healthcare and provides a pathway to making contraception free for women of all ages.

"As the Chair of the Oireachtas Women's Caucus and Liason to the Fianna Fáil Women’s Network I have been advocating for free contraception for women over the last number of years," she added.

Social Democrats councillor Chris Pender also welcomed the news, calling it 'a game-changing step', but emphasised: “The reality is that some women are sexually active before the age of 17 and continue long after the age of 25.

"As a result, it is critical that the government follow up on this first move by broadening the age range in the budget at the end of the month."

Fine Gael (FG) Cllr Peggy O' Dwyer, who has a background as a nurse, echoed his sentiments, saying: "It is a very positive step for women... in the future I would like to see the age barrier removed, with the relevant oversight in place."

Extra Kildare commuter services planned by Irish Rail later this year

COSTS

Labour Party Cllr Angela Feeney also said: "If the issue of affordability and cost is removed, then more young women have the choice to avail of contraception for free and without needing a medical card.

"It is particularly welcome considering the cost of living crisis we are experiencing at the moment and budgets are being squeezed."

Mayor of Naas, FG Cllr Evie Sammon, added: "I hope the scheme will be extended further in the future, as cost should not be a barrier to anyone accessing contraception.

"It is positive that devices, initial consultations, fitting and removal of devices, and follow up appointments are included in the free contraception scheme as many long-acting reversible contraceptions are expensive initially, but more cost effective in the long run.

Kildare tech company wins two awards in ceremony held at the National Ploughing Championships

LGBTQ+ online workshop to be held by library in Kildare

She concluded: "It is also positive to see emergency contraception included, which is available from pharmacies."

Independent TD and doctor Cathal Berry also welcomed the news, saying: "It’s good to see that the Minister for Health has removed the price barrier for contraception for women aged 17-25.

"It’s important that women can access contraception that suits them and this step also helps to reduce the financial burden."

He added that it is his hope that the scheme 'will be rolled out to women of all ages shortly.'

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media