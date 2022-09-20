Search

20 Sept 2022

KILDARE: Dozens turn out for sponsored walk for Alzheimer Society in Curragh

KILDARE: Dozens turn out for sponsored walk for Alzheimer Society in Curragh

The turnout at the sponsored walk on Sunday / PHOTO: BEN KELLY

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

20 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

SEE MORE PHOTOS IN NEXT WEEK'S LEINSTER LEADER 

dozens of people took part in an event at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday to mark World Alzheimer’s Month 2022.

The sponsored Memory Walk was held to remember the late Marie Conlon who was a member of the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland (Kildare Branch) for many years.

Sadly, Marie passed away in July this year.

Funds raised at the event in Curragh Racecourse will go towards the building of a new care centre in Kildare.

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is a family-friendly event suitable for all ages and abilities to unite together with their families and communities to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports.

An estimated 2,159 people live with dementia in Kildare, and 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland which will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.

For more information, see WWW.MEMORYWALK.IE

