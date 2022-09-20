Search

20 Sept 2022

National Conference on Women in Agriculture to take place

National Conference on Women in Agriculture to take place

Women account for some 13% of all farm holders in Ireland

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

20 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has today (Tuesday September 20) announced a National Conference on Women in Farming will take place.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, Minister McConalogue said:

“Gender equality is a priority for me and the Government.

“The significant contribution of women to the agri-food sector in Ireland has not always been afforded the recognition it deserves and I have been working to address that issue. The convening of a national conference provides an opportunity for stakeholders to provide input on how to increase the visibility and status of women in agriculture.”

Minister McConalogue also brought forward specific supports in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to support women farmers carry out investments on their farms.

Continuing, the Minister said:

“I am delighted that former Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan will chair the upcoming National Conference on Women in Agriculture. Her expertise and experience equip her to lead for positive change on gender in the agri-food sector.”

Women account for some 13% of all farm holders in Ireland. At the same time, CSO data shows there are approximately 75,000 female farm workers in Ireland. This points to over 58,000 women working in farming without visibility and without status as a farm holder.

The Programme for Government recognises the need to do more on gender equality and includes a commitment to developing and implementing a new Strategy.

Gender equality is a core principle of the European Union and a cross-cutting objective of the new Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) 2023-2027. Ireland’s new CAP Strategic Plan, which was recently approved by the European Commission, includes supports to promote gender equality and greater participation by women in farming.

In addition, Food Vision 2030, the 10-year strategy for the agri-food sector recognises the important contribution of women to the long-term sustainability of the agri-food sector, and includes actions to promote and improve gender balance at all levels, including at senior management and board level.

It also recommended holding a national conference to discuss gender issues in farming. Further details, including a date, will be confirmed later.

The National Conference on Women in Agriculture will take place in the coming months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media