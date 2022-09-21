Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, September 21

The death has occurred of Luke (Louie) O'Hanlon

Whitecastle Lawns, Athy, Kildare / Nurney, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Luke (Louie) O’Hanlon, Whitecastle Lawns, Athy and formerly Nurney, Co. Kildare and Lucan, Co. Dublin passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Le Cheile Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy on 19th September, 2022. Predeceased by his parents, brothers John Joe, Tom and sister Pearl. Sadly, missed by his wife Sadie, much loved father of Ayn, Aidan and Fiona, grandchildren Hannah, Leah, Grace, Isobel, Ella, Luke, Aoife and Daire, sons-in-law Stuart and Brendan, daughter-in-law Sue, sister Mona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Luke will repose at his home on Wednesday 21st September, from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 7.30pm. House Private Thursday morning please. Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Thursday morning at 10.45am to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Nurney. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link Athy Parish Webcam.

The death has occurred of Mary STACK (née Casey)

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare



STACK (née Casey) Mary (College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 19th September 2022 in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy and son-in-law George Moore. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Jessie, Tricia, Brenda, Helen, sons-in-law Tom, Alan and Paul, grandchildren Andrew, Stephen & Mark, Paul, Dáire, Aoibhin, Cian and Michael, great-grandchildren, brother Liam, sisters Imelda, Joan & Jacinta, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 2pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving at 1.40pm and which will be live streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of KIERON BRENNAN

Caragh, Kildare



Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family. His loving wife Teresa, daughters Rachel and Ciara, mother Rose, sisters Alison and Valerie, grandson Finn and mother in-law Ellen, extended family and large circle of friends.

Kieron will repose at his mother Rose’s house on Wednesday, 21st September, from 4pm to 8pm at Twin Gables, Meaghan’s Lane, Saggart, Dublin 24, D24 RK29.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral service at 10am on Thursday, 22nd September, 2022, at Newlands Cross Cemetery (Crematorium Chapel) and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery D24 KICY.

The service can also be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium for those who can’t make it.

The death has occurred of Brian Simon BREWSTER

Millbridge Way, Naas, Kildare / Claregalway, Galway



Formerly of Claregalway, Co. Galway, Yorkshire and London, England.

Beloved husband of Maureen and father of Shaun, Kimberly and the late Simon. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters June and Maureen, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law James, grandchildren Leah, Saul and Jude, sister-in-law Bríd, brother-in-law Billy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

A Service to celebrate Brian's life will take place on Thursday (22nd) at 2.15pm in The Garden Chapel of Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, D6W HY98.

The service will be streamed on;

https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/