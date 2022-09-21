Kildare County Council to temporarily close road to facilitate An Garda Síochána Mini Stages Rally

A temporary road closure will be put in place by Kildare County Council (KCC) this weekend.

KCC gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the Service Area from junction L8026 with the R415 (Crookstown Lower), to the junction of the R415 with the L8101 (Crookstown Upper), to the junction of the L8101 with the L8035 (Ballytore) on Sunday, September 26.

The road closure will take place between 8am and 6pm to facilitate the safe running of An Garda Síochána Mini Stages Rally.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:

KCC has said that adequate signage and marshals, who will be briefed on alternative routes for motorists, will be in place throughout the routes for the duration of the Rally.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to: the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91 X77F.

Queries can also be lodged by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie.