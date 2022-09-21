Kildare: Entries still open for Athy Triathlon club's annual Junior Duathlon event

Athy Triathlon Club are holding their All Inclusive Junior Duathlon on Sunday October 2 in Narraghmore Village. The club are continuing on their annual tradition and have added further primary school age groups in an effort to host races for their huge junior contingent in the club.

Athy Triathlon Club member and Public Relations Officer Stephen O’Neill said of the event, “It’s all inclusive, meaning all abilities are catered for and we do have all range of abilities taking part such as wheelchair users and people with compromised mobility. Nobody is excluded and it is open from ages four years to 18 or 19 year olds.”

The annual event has returned to Narraghmore following last year’s success at the location and the overwhelmingly positive feedback about the event.

“This year what is slightly different is that before it was just a post-primary school championship and we were asked to do a primary school one too so this year we are,” O’Neill said.

“We want to get as many kids involved and represent their schools as we possibly can so we are reaching out to all local schools.”

There are a wide range of disciplines being run (and pedalled) as you can see from the new competition chart:

O’Neill concluded, “We have a brilliant setup in the club and it is important that we celebrate the young members because they are the future athletes.”