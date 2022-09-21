Plans for prefabs at three primary schools serving Kildare pupils

FILE PHOTO
Notice has been given of the installation of prefabs at three schools serving Co Kildare children.
A new single storey temporary standalone prefabricated structure containing one mainstream classroom and sanitary facilities will be erected at the side of Scoil Mhuire in Allenwood.
Similarily, a 100 square metre temporary accommodation unit will be positioned on the grounds of Newtown National School near Enfield.
St Conleth's National School, Derrinturn will also see a single storey temporary classroom modular building which will be connected to existing services.
