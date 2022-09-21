KILDARE: Council to re-engage with Coillte on extending car park at popular woods

Killinthomas Wood in Rathangan
Kildare Co Council has confirmed it will re-engage with Coillte in regards to the proposed extension of the car park at Killinthomas Wood in Rathangan.
Councillor Anne Connolly raised the issue at the monthly Municipal District meeting when she said that the present car park was too small at busy times.
Council officials held a meeting with Coillte in June last year.
But a Council spokesperson said "there has been no further contact from Coillte in relation to the extension of
the carpark."
The proposed extension is on Coillte land and is therefore ultimately a matter for them to consider.
Cllr Mark Stafford said the amenity is very popular and that it's important that adequate parking is provided.
Council officials said they will "re-engage" with Coillte on the matter.
