Garry Ringrose returns to captain Leinster side to take on Benetton as Healy nears 250th cap

The Leinster Rugby squad to take on Benetton Rugby tomorrow evening in the RDS Arena in the BKT United Rugby Championship has been announced by head coach Leo Cullen. Kick-off is at 7.35pm and the game will be shown live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV.

The game will also host a number of activities for Season Ticket Holders and supporters, with Leinster Rugby confirming that season pack collections will be available from 5pm at the Industries Hall.

There will also be a fanzone - the Laighin Den - in place for the first home game of the season behind the Anglesea Stand with bands playing before and after the game, and player and coach Q&As, also before and after the game.

Tickets for the game are still on sale at www.leinsterrugby.ie.

To team news, there are a number of changes to the 23 that accounted for Zebre Parma last weekend on the road with Leo Cullen able to call on a number of the Irish players that won a first ever series in New Zealand during the summer.

Garry Ringrose is also back to the starting XV and will captain the side. He will be partnered in the centre by Robbie Henshaw.

Elsewhere in the backs Jimmy O'Brien, Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney are the back three selected by Cullen, with Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley in the half backs.

To the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Michael Ala'alatoa are selected in the front row, while James Ryan partners South African lock Jason Jenkins for the first time behind them.

Finally, it's a completely new back row for Cullen this week, with Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris selected to start.

On the bench Cian Healy is in line to win his 250th cap if introduced.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (53)

14. Jordan Larmour (74)

13. Garry Ringrose (102) CAPTAIN

12. Robbie Henshaw (68)

11. Dave Kearney (174)

10. Ciarán Frawley (57)

9. Luke McGrath (176)

1. Andrew Porter (91)

2. Dan Sheehan (29)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa (26)

4. Jason Jenkins (1)

5. James Ryan (58)

6. Ryan Baird (38)

7. Josh van der Flier (114)

8. Caelan Doris (55)

16. Rónan Kelleher (37)

17. Ed Byrne (86)

18. Cian Healy (249)

19. Ross Molony (140)

20. Will Connors (26)

21. Cormac Foley (5)

22. Ross Byrne (129)

23. Charlie Ngatai (1)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)