KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Superb 33 acre land holding near border

Coonan Property Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas are delighted to introduce this superb holding to the market.

The lands, which are for sale by public auction on October 5 in the Glenroyal Hotel, are top quality prime free draining lands.

The lands are located just outside the village of Clonard and about 12 km from Enfield village just off the R148 Enfield to Kinnegad roadway.

Access

The property is located in a quiet area and bounds the M4 motorway on one side.

The lands have easy access to the M4 motorway and are just a short drive to a full range of local amenities.

The lands which have been farmed to a very high standard are all in grass and have excellent frontage onto a secondary road.

Road frontage

The frontage would provide for an ideal residential site subject to the necessary planning consent.

The lands are laid out in three good sized divisions and are surrounded by excellent hedgerow.

The lands would make a superb hobby farm holding or as addition to an existing farm as they are suitable for almost any farming enterprise.

For further details contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01-6286128.

The auction guide price for this land holding is €330,000.