24 Sept 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: Prime 207 acre non-residential grassland farm

This Co Meath property at Tubride, Oldcastle will be up for auction on October 5

24 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

REA T & J Gavigan and REA Brophy Farrell are joint agents of an exceptional 207.9-acre grassland farm at Oldcastle, Co Meath.

The farm is up for auction at 3pm on October 5 in The Headfort Arms, Kells (unless previously sold).

The auction will be held in three lots:

Lot 1 — Vacant natural stone house/agricultural building on 3.43 acres

Lot 2 — Prime grassland farm and farmyard of 203.66 acres

Lot 3 — The entire of Lots 1 and 2 comprising 207.9 acres

The auction is on the instruction of the executor of the estate of the late John Byrne.

He purchased the farm in 1992. He described this as one of the best decisions in his life.

Top quality

Today, it is a quality grassland farm in seven divisions with a modern farmyard.

The land is contained in Folios MH10859F and MH24930F.

There is also a vacant natural stone period house and agricultural building that are protected structures.

One of most interesting aspects about the farm is that it is located immediately beside the Oldcastle town boundary and runs close to the edge of the town.

Commuter town

Oldcastle is an expanding commuter town, so over the years because of its location the market value of the farm will probably increase.

Access to the property is from the Castlepollard Road.

The Advised Minimum Value for the executors’ auction is €1,900,000.

This represents an average figure of €9,139 per acre on the entire.

Inspection is strictly by prior appointment.

For further information, please contact Tom Gavigan @ 087 2909833 or Brian Farrell @086 2558125.

