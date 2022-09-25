KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Charming rustic Naas cottage to go under the hammer

Broadfield Cottage is a traditional cottage set on approximately 0.36 acres, located on the Ballymore Eustace Road in Naas.
It offers a charming rustic interior with two bedrooms and two additional rooms in the attic.
Its attached outbuildings and large gardens offer enormous potential for further development.
From here it is a comfortable walk to the centre of Naas town with its vast array of shops, restaurants, bars and leisure amenities.
The accommodation in this quaint property briefly comprises an entrance porch, living room, sunroom, shower room, kitchen, utility, two bedrooms and two attic rooms.
The guide for this property is €250,000 and the auction is on Wednesday, October 5 at 3pm in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas.
Appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly by emailing info@sfor.ie or phoning 045 866466.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.