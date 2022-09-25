Search

25 Sept 2022

KILDARE OBITUARIES: Moses Roche

Well-known barman at Lawlor's Hotel and bookmaker in Naas who later retired to Kilkenny

KILDARE OBITUARIES: Moses Roche

Moses Roche

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

25 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Moses Roche, who passed away on August 24, at the age of 94 years, was an ‘out and out’’ Corkman.
Even so, both Moses and his brother Batt were legends in the Callan area of Co Kilkenny.

Some thirty years ago Moses Roche retired from work at Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas and came to live with his brother in Callan.
In the 1950’s Moses had been on his way to work in the UK when he was offered the position of barman in Lawlors of Naas:
He stayed on to work for three generations of the Lawlor family over the next forty-five years.

Moses was a very popular barman and great stories about him are being told to this very day. He loved working in Lawlors and was part of the very effective team consisting of Miss Brennan, Tom Cardiff and Moses.

Characters
He greatly enjoyed the company of the numerous ‘characters’ who frequented Lawlor’s very famous bar. Like many of them, Moses had a love of the horses and for years he even ran a ‘Bookie’s Office’ beside the Random Inn — next door to Lawlors.
When Moses retired from Lawlor’s Hotel he joined his brother Batt who had bought a farm in Bauntha, near Callan.
Batt originally arrived from Co Cork to work on the farm of Mrs Margaret Fennelly who also owned the Fennelly Pub on Bridge Street, Callan.

Callan
Shortly after his arrival Moses was working in Fennelly’s Bar, became involved in local politics and befriended many local people, who will confirm his legendary status.

Through these years Moses was visited by many of his old friends from Naas because of the grá they had for him.
When his health failed Moses was looked after in the caring environment of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan.

His funeral was attended by people from all over the country, including former colleagues and customers of Lawlor’s Hotel and Fennelly’s Bar, friends in the racing world and members of the Lawlor, Fennelly and Roche families.

Farewell words
Fr Willie Dalton PP, Callan celebrated the Requiem Mass for Moses with eloquent and fitting farewell words.
Afterwards, when friends gathered at Kevin Keogh’s Hostelry, the fond memories recalled identified Moses as an impressive, sincere and witty man with integrity:
May his noble soul Rest in Peace.

Month’s Mind Mass
Month’s Mind Mass for Moses will be celebrated today, Sunday September 25 at 10am in Callan Parish Church.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media