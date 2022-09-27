Search

27 Sept 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 27

RIP to the late Anne Julian, Kit Coleman and Kevin Farrell

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

27 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

The death has occurred of Christopher (Kit) Coleman
Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Duneany. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary, sons Liam, Christy, Eamonn, Stephen and Séamus, son in law Michael, daughters in law Noleen, Rita, Siobhan, Jennifer and Seamus's partner Maria, grandchildren, great grandchildren, partner May, sisters Maureen and Peg, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kit Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys funeral home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 5pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Christopher's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-

The death has occurred of Kevin FARRELL
Straffan, Kildare / Westmeath

Farrell (Castlewarden, Straffan and formerly of Drumraney, Co. Westmeath) – September 24, 2022, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Kevin, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth and dear father of Noeleen, Theresa and Frank; Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, brothers Frank and Jack, sisters Veronica, Bernadette and Bridget, son-in-law Rupert, daughter-in-law Cáitlin, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jack, Lucy, Jude, Roisin, Adam and William, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm. Removal on Friday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 11:30am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Drumraney Cemetery, Co. Westmeath arriving at approximately 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchmedia.tv/test

 

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Hugh Hyland
Oghill House Stud, Monasterevin, Kildare

Peacefully, in the loving care of the exceptional staff of the Mater Private. Predeceased by his recently departed brother Pat. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Miriam, adored father of Barbara Ann (Hewson), John and son in law Tim. Adored granddad to Hugh, Honor, Flora and Nicholas. Sadly missed and much loved brother to Stephanie (Maher), James, Phil (Murphy), Vonie (Macken), David and Paul. Brothers in law, sisters in law, much loved nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney.

House private.

No flowers, please.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Anne Julian (née Behan)
Graigue, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare

The death has occurred of Anne Nan Granny Julian, Graigue, Ballylinan, Co. Laois.
 
 
Anne Julian (née Behan) Graigue, Ballylinan, age 99, has passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, her daughter Mary (Walsh), grandsons Baby Kiely and Noel and great-grandson Eoin.
 
 
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Jim, John, Patrick, Tom, Margaret, Ann and Martin, siblings Liz, Sheila and Paddy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her thirty-seven grandchildren, sixty-four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and very dear friends and neighbours.
 
 
Reposing at her residence (Eircode R14A218) from 3pm on Monday afternoon 26th September with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 12 noon on Tuesday afternoon to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killaban Cemetery.

News

