27 Sept 2022

Oak Bar in Westgrove Hotel wins Friends of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch event at the Curragh Racecourse

Senan Hogan

27 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Pictured are all the publicans and the jockeys who took part in the Friends of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday.

There were 30 local bars paired with 30 horses in the big race and each had a chosen charity.
The winning horse, Waterville, was drawn by the Oak Bar in the Westgrove Hotel in Clane and it won €2,500 for their charity Clane Evergreens.
The cheque was presented to the Fadden family and their manager Bonnie Reidy by the winning trainer Aidan O’Brien and Joe Keeling from the sponsors.
The second horse in was Echoes In Rain which was drawn for the Silken Thomas Bar in Kildare and their charity, Kildare Town Day Care Centre, won €1,000 as a result.
The third, fourth and fifth horses drawn for the Garden Bar in Barberstown Castle, Baileys Bar in Clannard Court Hotel in Athy and JJ Mahons Bar in Kildare.
All won €500 each for the nominated charities of Cancer Trials Ireland, St Brigid’s Hospice in the Curragh and Kildare Town Day Care Centre respectively.

