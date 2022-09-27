Éire Óg Corra Choill in control in Kildare SHC 'B' final win over Naas

UPMC Senior Hurling 'B' Championship final

Éire Óg Corra Choill 3-16

Naas 1-11

While Éire Óg Corra Choill were guaranteed senior hurling status in 2023 before a sliother was hit in anger at Saturday's SHC 'B' final, the boys from Prosperous/ Caragh did not go just go through the motions, they did so in style with a comfortable victory over Naas at St Conleth's Park.

And while Naas led briefly by a point after two minutes once Éire Óg got in front there was no stopping them. They always seemed that bit ahead of their opponents and any time the boys in blue and white threatened the winners replied in kind to ensure there would be no late dramas.

Al Bergin got Naas off the mark on 20 seconds, Conor Kielty replied before an Eoin O'Hehir free had the boys in blue leading 0-2 to 0-1.

The impressive Paul Dolan, who went on to put in a man-of-the-match display raised two white flags (one free) before Fionn Maher had the sides level 0-3 apiece.

One aspect of the game, particularly in the opening half was the amount of excellent blocking by both teams while the tactic of leaving Éire Óg Corra Choill full back, James Dolan, all alone for practically the entire game, saw the no. 3 clear the sliother time and time again as he enjoyed a most comfortable afternoon with little or no pressure.

Liam Power edged Éire Óg ahead on 13; Kevin Connor was denied by a fine stop while Paul Darmody seemed to pick up a shoulder injury and while it did not interfere with his overall display, he handed the puck-out duties to James Dolan.

And it was Dolan (James) with another fine, uncontested clearance that saw Kevin Connor make a fine catch, turn before blasting past Sean Burke to make it 1-4 to 0-3 on 17 minutes.

Paul Dolan and Liam Power added points as EE CC opened up a six point gap on 20 minutes.

An excellent three man move saw Liam Power's effort out for a 65 but the play was called back for a free and Dolan made no mistake.

Leading 1-8 to 0-3 on 24 minutes the game seemed to be slipping from Naas but in fairness they hit back with the final four points of the half from Eoin O'Hehir (3 frees) and Farren O'Sullivan to cut the deficit to four at the break — 1-8 to 0-7.

Liam Power extended the lead on the resumption before Kevin Byrne cut in from the end-line only to see his effort brilliantly saved by Paul Dermody for a 65, converted by Eoin O'Hehir.

Naas though always looked to have that extra bit of ammunition as points from Paul Dolan and Liam Power extended the lead to 1-11 to 0-8 on 41 minutes.

Alan Tobin and another free from O'Hehir redeced the gap but a Liam Power goal, on the third attempt, and points from Liam Dempsey and Paul Dolan extended the lead to nine.

Danial Murray and Liam Dempsey added two points before Killian Harrington found the net for Naas but that was quickly replied with a similar score from Conor Kielty; Mac Dara Moore got the final score of the game for Naas but it was Éire Óg Corra Choill who prevailed on a final score line of 3-15 to 1-11.

SCORERS

Éire Óg Corra Choill: Paul Dolan 0-8 (4 frees), Liam Power 1-4, Kevin Connor 1-0, Liam Dempsey 0-2, Conor Kielty 1-1, Daniel Murray 0-1.

Naas, Eoin O'Hehir 0-6 (5 frees, 65), Killian Harrington 1-0, Fionn Maher 0-1, Ferran O'Sullivan 0-1, Al Bergin 0-1, Alan Tobin 0-1, Mac Dara Moore 0-1.

TEAMS

ÉIRE ÓG CORRA CHOILL: Paul Dermody cpt; Cormac Byrne, James Dolan, Kieran Moran; Daniel Murray, Michael Begley, Adam Delmer; Jack Higgins, Liam Dempsey; Conor Kielty, Kevin O'Mahony, Paul Dolan; Liam Power, Rory O'Neill, Kevin Connor. Subs: Niall Dolan for Kevin O'Mahony (half-time); Tim Hennessy for Adam Delmer (49 minutes); Jack McGovern for Liam Power (57 minutes); Daragh Crowley for Rory O'Neill (58 minutes).

NAAS: Sean Burke; Robert Byrne, Liam O'Reilly, Kieron Maher; Bill Hennessy, Cian Boran, Darach Mac Donncha; Alan Tobin, Ferran O'Sullivan; Kevin Byrne, Eoin O'Hehir cpt., Fionn Maher; Killian Harrington, Sean Murphy, Al Bergin. Subs: Enda O'Neill for Fionn Maher (42 minutes); Donie McSweeney for Kieron Maher (47 minutes); Seamus Kelleher for Cian Boran (50 minutes); Brian Tobin for Al Bergin (55 minutes); Mac Dara Moore for Alan Tobin (59 minutes).

REFEREE: Matthew Redmond.

MAIN MAN

PAUL DOLAN

A few contenders, including Paul Dermody, James Dolan, Liam Power and Paul Dolan, while for Naas Eoin O'Hehir again was sound and Liam Reilly did very well but the honour goes to Paul Dolan who was top class form from start to finish and excellent from placed balls.

TURNING POINT

As usual goals prove decisive and three from Éire Óg Corra Choill were vital with Kevin Connor's first half strike impressive and sent his side on way.



TALKING POINT

The fact that regardless of how the game panned out that Éire Óg Corra Choill were guaranteed promotion back to the senior hurling championship proper, with their opponents already in the senior ranks.

It was a worry to the winners management prior to the game knowing that their no.1 aim was already achieved regardless of the result but in fairness they gave it everything and were in control for most of the game and while Naas gave it their all they were chasing from a long way out and had no complaints when the final result arrived.