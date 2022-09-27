BREAKING: Five men arrested by Kildare gardai investigating fatal incident in local town

FILE PHOTO
Gardai have today arrested five men in connection with a serious assault in Monasterevin in Kildare on Sunday, August 21.
Co Limerick man, Dylan McCarthy, aged 27, died in hospital after being assaulted in the town on August 21.
A second man, who is in his 50s, also received serious injuries during the incident.
The men arrested this morning are all aged in their 20s.
They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at several Garda Stations in Co Kildare.
Earlier this month, three men aged in their early 20s were arrested and questioned over the incident before being released without charge.
Gardai later said a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
