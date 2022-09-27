Search

27 Sept 2022

Kildare author will guest at Readers Festival in Naas

Wayne Byrne

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

27 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Naas author Wayne Byrne will be a guest of this year's Kildare Readers Festival, appearing at Naas Library for a special literary event on October 4th at 7pm.

The acclaimed writer will be interviewed by screenwriter and novelist Lindsay J. Sedgwick to discuss his prolific career. Byrne has released books on legendary Hollywood filmmakers including Burt Reynolds, Walter Hill, Nick McClean and Tom DiCillo.

He recently scored an Amazon number one book with Welcome to Elm Street: Inside the Film and Television Nightmares and has co-written his next book, Hired Guns: Women of the Road and on Record in Alternative Music, with American musician Amanda Kramer (of The Psychedelic Furs, Siouxsie Sioux, 10,000 Maniacs, Eurythmics).

Byrne will be offering an insight into the writing and publishing processes, as well as discussing with Sedgwick the making of each of his books.

Tickets are free of charge and can be registered for here - Get tickets here – Screen Writing: An Evening with Author Wayne Byrne. Moderated by Novelist Lindsay J. Sedgwick – Naas Community Library, Tue 4 Oct 2022 19:00 - 20:00 (tickettailor.com)

