17 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas General Hospital
Their are 17 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region is St Vincent's Hospital where there are 38 patients on trolleys.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are no people on trolleys while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 9.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.