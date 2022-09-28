LATEST: Kildare County Council wants to hire drones to capture photographs and videos

File photo of a drone
Kildare County Council wants to hire a company to take drone photos and videos of sites across the county.
The local authority is seeking a aerial photography and videography company to provide high-resolution photographs and video footage of sites when required.
Tender documents said that videos should be accompanied with music and have relevant logos and motion graphics throughout the video.
Drones must be operated in full compliance with EU and national regulations.
All data protection guidelines must be be adhered to.
The deadline for receiving tenders is October 25.
