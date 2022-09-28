Kildare Gardaí searching for JCB taken from site

File Photo of a JCB teleporter (Picture: JCB.com)
Gardaí are investigating the theft of a JCB telescopic teleporter from a site in Celbridge.
The incident took place in the Oldtown Mill area on September 20 last.
The large yellow teleporter was placed onto a low-loader vehicle and driven away.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Celbridge Gardaí.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.