Kildare: O'Donoghue stars as Broadford take Minor 'B' Hurling Championship

Future Ticketing Minor 'B' Hurling Championship final

Broadford 3-16

Wolfe Tones 2-8

Broadford were comfortable winners of the Future Ticketing Minor B Hurling championship but they had to overcome a five point half time deficit to see off a determined Wolfe Tones outfit.

The opening half was all Wolfe Tones as Broadford failed to settle into the game and and by the 18th minute two Hugh Muldoon goals had Wolfe Tones eight ahead.

Josh O'Donoghue opened the scoring for Broadford inside a minute before two efforts from Conor Egan and Stephen Wilson put Wolfe Tones ahead for the first time.

O'Donoghue leveled before Wolfe Tones moved that eight ahead. It was 2-2 from Muldoon that created a comfortable gap as the big full forward couldn't miss.Two pointed Josh O'Donoghue frees and points from Conor Flynn and Eoin Sheehan reduced the gap to five just before the half time break.

Wolfe Tones went to the dressing rooms leading 2-6 to 0-7.

The change of ends brought about a massive transformation in the Broadford team.

Manager Eugene Gorry certainly sparked something at the break and they hit four in a row to reduce the gap to a single point.

Josh O'Donoghue and Jimmy Lynch both hitting two each.

A long goal bound effort from Sean O'Haire came back off the crossbar and Sean McKeon was on hand to tap home the rebound. Broadford lead for the first time since the opening minute.

Wolfe Tones could only manage two second half points as Broadford kept tagging on scores.

The impressive Josh O'Donoghue, who finished with 1-11 and the man of the match award, goaled on 44 and when Sean McKeon got his second green flag on 46 the game was over as a contest.

O'Donoghue hit six late points to secure a 3-16 to 2-8 victory.

After securing the Intermediate title two weeks earlier this Minor victory rounded off a successful year for the Broadford club.

BROADFORD: Evan Brazil; Niall Walsh, Ultan McIntyre, Kian Dixon; Ciaran Carey, Eoin Sheehan 0-1, Rory Gorry; Conor Flynn 0-1, Sean O'Haire; Luke Ennis 0-1, Josh O'Donoghue 1-11 (8 frees), Adam Quinn; Jimmy Lynch 0-2, Sean McKeon 2-0, Kieran Ryan. Subs: Andrew Hill for Niall Walsh (half-time); Luke O'Connor for Adam Quinn (37 minutes); Daniel Perry for Jimmy Lynch (53 minutes); Padraic Farrell for Kieran Ryan (55 minutes); Cillian Kelly for Kian Dixon (55 minutes); Shane Grimes for Luke Ennis (58 minutes).



WOLFE TONES: Ethan Smith; Cillian Power, Ryan Locke, Cullen Healy; Daniel Glendon, Sean Shanahan 0-2 (1 '65,1 free), Dylan Solan; Jack Kelly, Daniel Malone 0-1; Stephen Wilson 0-1, Conor Egan 0-2 (1 free), Darragh Mullaghy; Mark Kiernan, Hugh Muldoon 2-2, Ferdia O Domhnaill. Subs: Dara O'Doherty for Darragh Mullaghy (half-time); Shane Henry for Ferdia O Domhnaill (half-time); Carl Daly for Mark Kiernan (56 minutes).

REFEREE: Owen Murphy.