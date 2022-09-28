PHOTOS: Firefighters called to car blaze on M50

The vehicle at the scene / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Blanchardstown and Phibsborough firefighters fought a car fire on the M50 yesterday.
The incident happened between Blanchardstown J6 and Finglas J5 Northbound
Two lanes were closed for a short time while firefighters dealt with the fire.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
