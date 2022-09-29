Search

29 Sept 2022

Plans for new County Kildare fire station go on display

Plans for new County Kildare fire station go on display

File photo

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

29 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Plans for the new fire station in Maynooth are now available for public consultation. 

Cllr Angela Feeney said; "This is good news for Maynooth and the North of the county. This facility will be all bells and whistles and well done to Kildare County Council Chief Fire officer Celina Barrett for leading on the project along with the assistant chief Niall O Riordan."

She said that the emergency services team will now have this modern state of the art facility but also, very importantly, with much easier access to the motorway and other areas of the county. 

The proposed development will include:

- a single storey fire station building with three bays
- a training tower
- signage
- landscaping
- parking
- the entrance off the Griffin Rath Road
- site works associated with formation of new connections to existing public foul and surface water drainage, and existing utilities.
  

The plans and particulars of the proposed development are available since last week until October 20 on the Kildare County Council website under consultations on the Consult portal

The closing date for submissions is November 4.  

But if people prefer to physically see the plans, they are available to be seen at the Council Head Office in but also at the Maynooth Municipal Office near the Fire Station at the Harbour, Leinster Street Maynooth again until October 20.

Submissions or observations may be made in writing on or before 4pm on November 4 to: Chief Fire Officer, Newbridge Fire Station, Newbridge.

Submissions should be clearly marked “Maynooth Fire Station - Planning Submission - Planning Reference No. P82022.13”.

Cllr Feeney added  the new facility provides an opportunity to use the vacated fire station site for community use. She said she has been advancing this proposal for a community centre for Maynooth at this site and the council is aware of this.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media