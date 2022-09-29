Plans for new County Kildare fire station go on display

Plans for the new fire station in Maynooth are now available for public consultation.

Cllr Angela Feeney said; "This is good news for Maynooth and the North of the county. This facility will be all bells and whistles and well done to Kildare County Council Chief Fire officer Celina Barrett for leading on the project along with the assistant chief Niall O Riordan."

She said that the emergency services team will now have this modern state of the art facility but also, very importantly, with much easier access to the motorway and other areas of the county.

The proposed development will include:

- a single storey fire station building with three bays

- a training tower

- signage

- landscaping

- parking

- the entrance off the Griffin Rath Road

- site works associated with formation of new connections to existing public foul and surface water drainage, and existing utilities.



The plans and particulars of the proposed development are available since last week until October 20 on the Kildare County Council website under consultations on the Consult portal

The closing date for submissions is November 4.

But if people prefer to physically see the plans, they are available to be seen at the Council Head Office in but also at the Maynooth Municipal Office near the Fire Station at the Harbour, Leinster Street Maynooth again until October 20.

Submissions or observations may be made in writing on or before 4pm on November 4 to: Chief Fire Officer, Newbridge Fire Station, Newbridge.

Submissions should be clearly marked “Maynooth Fire Station - Planning Submission - Planning Reference No. P82022.13”.

Cllr Feeney added the new facility provides an opportunity to use the vacated fire station site for community use. She said she has been advancing this proposal for a community centre for Maynooth at this site and the council is aware of this.